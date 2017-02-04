NBA USA Today Sports

Madrid's Slovenian guard Luka Doncic (L) and Bayern Munich's US guard Bryce Taylor (R) vie for the ball during the EuroLeague Group A basketball match FC Bayern Munich Basketball vs Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, on December 11, 2015. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP / CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic, 17, Pulls Off Filthy Move in EuroLeague Basketball Game

Luka Dončić is a 17-year old Slovenian playing for Real Madrid in EuroLeague. In 2018, he’ll be selected in the NBA Draft. For now he’s busy doing stuff like this.

