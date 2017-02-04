Oregon Beat the Pants off Arizona

Oregon made 10 3-pointers in the first 15 minutes of the game, and No. 5 Arizona (22-3, 10-1 Pac-12) never came up with much of a response in a XX-XX win for the 13th-ranked Ducks (21-3, 10-1) on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

Arizona coach Sean Miller was the topic of much Twitter conversation during this one, mainly focusing on his facial expressions.

See … more than the angry Sean Miller face this is the one you don’t want to see pic.twitter.com/95IF95uFoj — Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) February 4, 2017

Sean Miller with the thousand-yard state rn — Emily Eldridge (@emirybear) February 4, 2017

Sean Miller approaching that emotional threshold where he's capable of killing a student equipment manager on live television. — Newton Stern (@newtonstern) February 4, 2017

It was Arizona’s worst loss since 2009, when BYU beat the Wildcats by 30 on a night Jimmer Fredette scored 49 points.

Nobody went off to quite that extent on Saturday, though Tyler Dorsey went 6-for-6 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 23 points. Oregon shot 65 percent from the floor — including eight dunks — and 64 percent from the arc.