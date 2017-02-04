Oregon Beat the Pants off Arizona

Oregon made 10 3-pointers in the first 15 minutes of the game, and No. 5 Arizona (22-3, 10-1 Pac-12) never came up with much of a response in a XX-XX win for the 13th-ranked Ducks (21-3, 10-1) on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
Arizona coach Sean Miller was the topic of much Twitter conversation during this one, mainly focusing on his facial expressions.
It was Arizona’s worst loss since 2009, when BYU beat the Wildcats by 30 on a night Jimmer Fredette scored 49 points.
Nobody went off to quite that extent on Saturday, though Tyler Dorsey went 6-for-6 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 23 points. Oregon shot 65 percent from the floor — including eight dunks — and 64 percent from the arc.
