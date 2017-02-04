Golf USA Today Sports

Sergio Garcia Made More Birdies in the Dark This Weekend Than Tiger Woods Made In His Entire Round

Sergio Garcia leads the Omega Dubai Desert Classic by 3 shots after 3 rounds. Garcia finished his round today/tonight in the dark, with a birdie. Tiger Woods didn’t have any birdies before he withdrew from the tournament on Friday. Sergio Garcia made more birdies in the dark this week than Tiger Woods did in an entire round.

