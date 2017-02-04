Somebody Bet A Million Bucks Against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in the Super Bowl

Imagine having a million bucks. Then imagine wagering a million bucks on a game. Now imagine wagering a million bucks against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in a Super Bowl.

Some crazy loon as done exactly that, reports ESPN.

Big Super Bowl bets began trickling in at sportsbooks Friday, including a $1 million wager on the underdog Atlanta Falcons. The New England Patriots remain consensus 3-point favorites in Super Bowl LI and were attracting the majority of the money at most shops. But overall the action was generally balanced, leaving the sportsbooks in a comfortable position heading into the weekend.

A spokesman for sports book that took that bet, CG Technology, told ESPN that 61 percent of its bets have been on the Falcons, which makes sense. Everybody likes an underdog, but not many like it to the tune of $1 million.