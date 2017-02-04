Watch Michael Carter-Williams Foul Out When James Harden Climbed On His Back

James Harden scored 42 points in an overtime win over the Bulls on Friday night. In overtime, he fouled out Michael Carter-Williams with one of the most innovative flops of his career. Carter-Williams backed into Harden near the top of the key and Harden responded by leaning forward, putting his arm around MCW’s waist and climbing on his back.

Watching in real time, it certainly looked like Carter-Williams had upended Harden, but replay showed that he had every right to be upset by the call. Harden went on to make the eventual game-winner. He also had 12 rebounds and 9 assists.