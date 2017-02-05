Antonio Brown Reportedly Ran the Wrong Routes Intentionally When He Wasn't Happy

The Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears, aren’t all that different from several other franchises after all when it comes to negotiating against key players wanting a new contract through the media. Over the last month, we’ve heard a lot about Brown and how his antics have worn thin on teammates, after the Facebook Live incident. Despite that, the current expectation is that he will remain with the Steelers. But hey, if that’s the case, try to sink his market value, right?

This blurb appeared in an article by Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, where Cook says the Steelers should look to trade Brown due to salary cap issues.

The distractions are a real problem. Brown’s three excessive celebrations penalties early in the season were bad enough. But there was the incident in the first Miami game when he jogged back to the line of scrimmage, delaying his teammates from running their 2-minute offense. In more than one game, when he wasn’t happy with how he was being used, he frequently ran the wrong patterns, either because of a lack of focus or — worse — intentionally. It happened a week ago in the AFC championship. That’s inexcusable.

This info had to come from somebody with the organization. The claims that he may have intentionally run the wrong routes are pretty serious charges. Belichick would have traded him to Cleveland by now if that were the case.