Contrary to Infowars Report, No Satanic Ritual from Lady Gaga (So Far as I Could Tell)

Lady Gaga did a solid job performing at the Super Bowl LI halftime show this evening, going through a medley of several of her hits, including Poker Face, Just Dance, Telephone, and Bad Romance.

Earlier, this report made the rounds:

Lady Gaga To Conduct Satanic Ritual At Super Bowel LI https://t.co/ZA7GddPXcm — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 5, 2017

In a Facebook video, Jones said that the “organizers of the Super Bowl have decided to defile America” by putting Lady Gaga on the halftime show, and that her being on top of the stadium in the performance would signify she was the crowd’s goddess.

So far as I could tell there were no satanic rituals in the performance. Maybe they were subtle?