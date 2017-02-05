Fox Will Show Lady Gaga, Hamilton Cast on Five-Second Tape Delay During Super Bowl
Fox Will Show Lady Gaga, Hamilton Cast on Five-Second Tape Delay During Super Bowl
By: Ty Duffy | 1 hour ago
The Sporting News is reporting that Fox will air its pregame and postgame coverage on a five-second tape delay. The news does not really surprise. The obvious question will be whether Fox, which owns a right-wing news network, would censor any political protest. President Donald Trump has raised a myriad of controversies before and since taking office.
Lady Gaga, performing at halftime, promised a show that celebrates “inclusion” and “equality.” The Hamilton Cast, performing American the beautiful pregame, notably sent a message to Vice President Mike Pence during a performance in November. Pence will be in the audience.
Fox did not show the Tenors’ “All Lives Matter” protest during the MLB All-Star Game, though that was because “O Canada” was cut from the U.S. broadcast entirely.
Atlanta Falcons, Fox Sports, Hamilton, Lady Gaga, New England Patriots, Super Bowl, NFL
More NFL
Latest Leads
29m
One year after a title, Leicester City sit one point off relegation.
2hr
Let’s do it.
4hr
Oops.
19hr
Oregon made 10 3-pointers in the first 15 minutes of the game, and No. 5 Arizona (22-3, 10-1 Pac-12) never came up with much of a response in (…)
19hr
Kansas State got off to a hot start and led by double digits most of the way before holding off a frenzied Baylor rally to knock off No. 2 (…)
20hr
I don’t know how else to say this, but during today’s Arizona-Oregon broadcast, ESPN played a video of aging hippie Bill (…)
20hr
Iowa State was down by 15 in the first half, but made 18 3-pointers to beat No. 3 Kansas 92-89 in overtime on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. It (…)
22hr
Imagine having a million bucks. Then imagine wagering a million bucks on a game. Now imagine wagering a million (…)
Comments