Fox Will Show Lady Gaga, Hamilton Cast on Five-Second Tape Delay During Super Bowl

The Sporting News is reporting that Fox will air its pregame and postgame coverage on a five-second tape delay. The news does not really surprise. The obvious question will be whether Fox, which owns a right-wing news network, would censor any political protest. President Donald Trump has raised a myriad of controversies before and since taking office.

Lady Gaga, performing at halftime, promised a show that celebrates “inclusion” and “equality.” The Hamilton Cast, performing American the beautiful pregame, notably sent a message to Vice President Mike Pence during a performance in November. Pence will be in the audience.

Fox did not show the Tenors’ “All Lives Matter” protest during the MLB All-Star Game, though that was because “O Canada” was cut from the U.S. broadcast entirely.