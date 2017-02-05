NFL USA Today Sports

Fox Will Show Lady Gaga, Hamilton Cast on Five-Second Tape Delay During Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Fox Will Show Lady Gaga, Hamilton Cast on Five-Second Tape Delay During Super Bowl

NFL

Fox Will Show Lady Gaga, Hamilton Cast on Five-Second Tape Delay During Super Bowl

The Sporting News is reporting that Fox will air its pregame and postgame coverage on a five-second tape delay. The news does not really surprise. The obvious question will be whether Fox, which owns a right-wing news network, would censor any political protest. President Donald Trump has raised a myriad of controversies before and since taking office.

Lady Gaga, performing at halftime, promised a show that celebrates “inclusion” and “equality.” The Hamilton Cast, performing American the beautiful pregame, notably sent a message to Vice President Mike Pence during a performance in November. Pence will be in the audience.

Fox did not show the Tenors’ “All Lives Matter” protest during the MLB All-Star Game, though that was because “O Canada” was cut from the U.S. broadcast entirely.

 

, , , , , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home