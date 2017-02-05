Hideki Matsuyama Wins Waste Management Phoenix Open for Second Straight Year

Hideki Matsuyama has defended his title at the @WMPhoenixOpen! He now has the most PGA TOUR wins by a Japanese pla… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Hideki Matsuyama successfully defended his Waste Management Phoenix Open title on Sunday. After entering the 72nd hole in a tie with 2012 U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson, Matsuyama needed a birdie to win outright. That didn’t happen and the two went to a playoff on the 18th hole that would have them play the 18th twice, and the 10th before Matsuyama finally emerged as the winner on the fourth playoff hole, the par-4 17th.

This was Matsuyama’s fifth win in his last nine starts.