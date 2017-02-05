NFL USA Today Sports

Julian Edelman Somehow Made this Miraculous Catch [VIDEO]

catch

NFL

Julian Edelman somehow caught this ball, which bounced all over the place before he grabbed it just before it hit the ground. If the Pats complete their comeback and defeat the Falcons, we will be seeing this clip for eons.

 

