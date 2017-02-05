Julian Edelman Somehow Made this Miraculous Catch [VIDEO]

Julian Edelman somehow caught this ball, which bounced all over the place before he grabbed it just before it hit the ground. If the Pats complete their comeback and defeat the Falcons, we will be seeing this clip for eons.
James White finished off an unbelievable comeback.
What body control.
The Falcons are stitching a clown suit on the Patriots in a most impressive fashion: Complete dominance. Here’s Taylor Gabriel (…)
Huge play by Robert Alford.
