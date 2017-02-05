Kirk Cousins Shoved Umpire During Charity Flag Football Game

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is ultra competitive. Sometimes that’s enduring, like when he sprinted the length of the field to chase down Aqib Talib during the meaningless Pro Bowl. Yesterday, that fiery competitiveness got him into trouble during an even more meaningless charity flag football game.

Cousins’ team was trailing Doug Flutie’s side by five points and driving in the final seconds. A defender jumped up and batted away the ball as it was tossed to the umpire to spot and mark ready for play. Cousins reacted by giving the official a two-handed shove in the sternum.

Another reminder: this was a charity flag football game.

Per Deadspin, the umpire was said this wasn’t done in a joking matter and that Cousins never apologized.

I’m the official that Cousins shoved. He was fired up because he was losing and running out of time. Then the other team knocked the ball away while I was trying to set it for play. He wanted me to flag him for swatting it, but what he doesn’t know is that we were enforcing another penalty and it was going to give him another down. He never apologized or even showed any kind of regret. That’s ok though… everyone else gets to see how he is.

If true, this is a surprising revelation as such behavior flies in the face of Cousins’ track record. An outspoken Christian with a laser-like focus on being a leader through actions, the Redskins quarterback has built a solid “good guy” outward-facing persona.

Now, it’s not as if this is the crime of the century or anything, but it’s worth considering what the public reaction to such an incident would be have been had Cam Newton done something like this. The internet would have been at max capacity with takedown pieces.

As it stands, this is terrible look for Cousins. It will be interesting to see if he addresses the matter because there are surely many out there who, to use his parlance, didn’t like that.