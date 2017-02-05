Malcolm Butler Got Destroyed by Taylor Gabriel

The Falcons are stitching a clown suit on the Patriots in a most impressive fashion: Complete dominance. Here’s Taylor Gabriel running a slick route that put Malcolm Butler on his butt. A few plays later, Atlanta scored to push the lead to 28-3 with 23 minutes left.

Jason McIntyre

Spent a few years as a sportswriter in newspapers, then a few years as a magazine reporter, and freelanced for many outlets before starting The Big Lead in 2006. It was sold in 2010 and acquired by USA Today in 2012. Jason can also be heard on Fox Sports Radio, Saturday mornings from 6-9 am EST.