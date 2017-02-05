NFL USA Today Sports

Malcolm Butler Got Destroyed by Taylor Gabriel

The Falcons are stitching a clown suit on the Patriots in a most impressive fashion: Complete dominance. Here’s Taylor Gabriel running a slick route that put Malcolm Butler on his butt. A few plays later, Atlanta scored to push the lead to 28-3 with 23 minutes left.

