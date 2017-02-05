NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Leaves Super Bowl Early, Misses Patriots' Epic Comeback

usatsi_9862195_153192880_lowres

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Leaves Super Bowl Early, Misses Patriots' Epic Comeback

NFL

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Leaves Super Bowl Early, Misses Patriots' Epic Comeback

The New England Patriots erased a 25-point lead to stun the Atlanta Falcons and win Super Bowl LI. This first-person account from NRG Stadium in Houston suggests Patriots superfan Mark Wahlberg wasn’t there to see Tom Brady’s incredible heroics because he left early. If true, he’ll never be able to live this down. He’ll have to make, like, 29 more Boston-centric movies as atonement.

, , , , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home