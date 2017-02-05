VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Leaves Super Bowl Early, Misses Patriots' Epic Comeback

The New England Patriots erased a 25-point lead to stun the Atlanta Falcons and win Super Bowl LI. This first-person account from NRG Stadium in Houston suggests Patriots superfan Mark Wahlberg wasn’t there to see Tom Brady’s incredible heroics because he left early. If true, he’ll never be able to live this down. He’ll have to make, like, 29 more Boston-centric movies as atonement.
Latest Leads
1hr
1hr
WATCH: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI On James White Touchdown In Overtime
James White finished off an unbelievable comeback.
1hr
1hr
VIDEO: Julio Jones Made an Incredible Leaping Catch Along the Sideline
What body control.
2hr
Malcolm Butler Got Destroyed by Taylor Gabriel
The Falcons are stitching a clown suit on the Patriots in a most impressive fashion: Complete dominance. Here’s Taylor Gabriel (…)
2hr
3hr
3hr
WATCH: Robert Alford Picks Off Tom Brady, Returns It For 82-Yard Touchdown
Huge play by Robert Alford.
Comments