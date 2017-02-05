WATCH: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI On James White Touchdown In Overtime

James White just had his coming out party and it came in Super Bowl LI in one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime Sunday night and White clinched the game on a two-yard touchdown run 3:58 into the extra period.

Take a look at the play that won Brady and Bill Belichick their fifth Super Bowl:

Here are a few angles of White crossing the goal line:

He was clearly across the line before his knee went down.

White had a fantastic game, rushing six times for 29 yards and two scores, while adding 14 receptions for 110 yards and another touchdown. He was instrumental to a Patriots team that stumbled all night on offense before finally getting to together in the fourth quarter and overtime.

It was truly an unbelievable comeback.