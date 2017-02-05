Rebecca Grant Rants: Underdogs Have Owned the Super Bowl Recently, Take Atlanta

Rebecca Grant returns to talk Super Bowl. The favorites have had a rough time in recent years. The last favorite to win? Green Bay after the 2010 season, and they were a 6-seed entering the playoffs.
1hr
1hr
VIDEO: C.J. McCollum Ruined Victor Oladipo
Hardly fair.
2hr
2hr
4hr
Kirk Cousins Shoved Umpire During Charity Flag Football Game
What are you doing?
4hr
Leicester City In Relegation Danger After Manchester United Debacle
One year after a title, Leicester City sit one point off relegation.
5hr
Fox Will Show Lady Gaga, Hamilton Cast on Five-Second Tape Delay During Super Bowl
Will Fox censor any political protest?
6hr
