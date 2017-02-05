Roger Goodell Sought Out Tom Brady a Hearty Handshake, and Then Got Loudly Booed

It looked like Roger Goodell would not have to present a trophy to Tom Brady and Robert Kraft when New England trailed 28-3. In the end, though, Goodell had to step up and he sought out Brady to shake hands. I’ll give him this: he held on extra long and wasn’t shying away. He even appeared to say “that was awesome” to Brady, and on that point, he is correct.

That didn’t prevent Goodell from getting very loudly booed while presenting the trophy to Robert Kraft. Kraft even referenced how this was the sweetest one after all that transpired over the last two years.