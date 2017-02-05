Terrell Owens Calls Hall of Fame a "Total Joke" After He Gets Left Out Again

Terrell Owens, who is 2nd all-time in receiving yards in NFL history, and was selected as a first team all-pro five times (also second-most to Jerry Rice since the merger at WR), was left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame again, and did not even make the cut from 15 down to 10.

The modern selections were LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Morten Andersen, and Jason Taylor. After the selections were announced, Owens took to Twitter to express his displeasure, and retweeted numerous fans and commentators expressing their view that he should be in. That included this one:

HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017

Tony Grossi, who was in the room, said the following about yesterday’s discussions:

Owens, whose candidacy received a long, raucous airing last year, drew the last spot in this year’s rotation. His discussion lasted 31 minutes, 32 seconds and aroused spirited debate among 15 selectors who spoke. The prevailing sentiment on Owens: Great career numbers, bad teammate.

Six years ago, I wrote about Terrell Owens as a Hall of Famer when Len Pasquarelli cast doubt about trying to put his numbers into context because wide receiver numbers were exploding. The Hall of Fame members haven’t gotten any better about their assessment of wide receivers since I wrote that. Owens is being penalized for his personality (notably what happened in 2005 when he was complaining about his contract with the Eagles). It will be interesting to see how Randy Moss–who basically mailed it in for a couple of years in Oakland before getting traded to New England–is treated next year since both Moss and Owens are clear Hall of Famers. I would say the chances that they both get in the same year are nil based on this group of voters.