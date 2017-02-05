These Odds on Tiger Woods' Future are Depressing

Tiger Woods’ struggle in his return to golf has opened the discussion as to whether or not he will ever be able to play at a highly competitive level again.

Woods played well at the Hero World Challenge in December, but then missed the cut at Torrey Pines and then withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Open.

Bookmaker.eu has put together odds on Tiger’s future and some of them are sad.

Which tournament will Tiger Woods officially tee off in next?

Genesis Open +140

Honda Classic +500

Arnold Palmer Invitational +500

The Masters +200

Does not return in 2017 +1500

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during any professional tournament prior to January 1, 2018?

Yes -350

No +270

Will Tiger Woods undergo back surgery in 2017?

Yes -140

No +110

How many cuts will Tiger Woods make during 2017 calendar year? (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 2.5 (+110)

Under 2.5 (-140)



Will Tiger Woods shoot 80 or worse in a round in 2017?

Yes -105

No -125

Tiger Woods best finish during 2017 calendar year? (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 20.5 (-115)

Under 20.5 (-115)

Will Tiger Woods announce retirement from professional golf before January 1, 2018?

Yes +290

No -380