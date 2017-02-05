Tom Brady Concerned His Jersey Was Stolen After Super Bowl LI

Tom Brady led the most improbable comeback in Super Bowl history tonight, as the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit to eclipse the Falcons in overtime.

After the game, his jersey went missing. According to Martin Rogers of USA Today, Brady was “concerned” the garment was stolen:

“It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,” Brady said as he called the security staff and team equipment managers to assist in the search. […] Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told other players to look for the jersey, but the longer he searched, the more Brady seemed to grow concerned it had been stolen. “This is not good,” he said. “It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”

Hopefully the jersey gets located — as a piece of memorabilia it is an iconic part of NFL history and Brady deserves to choose what happens with it.