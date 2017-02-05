Tom Brady, Not The Greatest 1st Quarter QB In Super Bowl History

Tom Brady may very well be the greatest quarterback of all-time but one place he hasn’t shined is in the first quarter of Super Bowls.

When the first quarter of Super Bowl LI ended in a 0-0 tie, no one should have been surprised. It was the seventh time the New England Patriots had failed to score in the opening quarter of a Super Bowl with Brady under center. That’s ridiculous.

For some reason, I couldn’t believe that stat, so I looked up the numbers.

-In Super Bowl XXXVI, the Patriots trailed the St. Louis Rams 3-0 at the end of the first.

-At Super Bowl XXXVIII, the Pats and Carolina Panthers were tied at 0 after one.

-In Super Bowl XXXIX, the Patriots and Eagles both failed to score in the first quarter.

-At Super Bowl XLII the Patriots trailed the Giants 3-0 after one.

-The Giants led the Patriots 9-0 after the first quarter of Super Bowl XLVI.

-The Seahawks and Patriots were tied at 0 after the first quarter of XLIX.

There you have it, Tom Brady and the Patriots have never scored a point in the first quarter of their seven Super Bowls together.