NFL USA Today Sports

Tom Brady, Not The Greatest 1st Quarter QB In Super Bowl History

usatsi_9861137_153192880_lowres

Tom Brady, Not The Greatest 1st Quarter QB In Super Bowl History

NFL

Tom Brady, Not The Greatest 1st Quarter QB In Super Bowl History

Tom Brady may very well be the greatest quarterback of all-time but one place he hasn’t shined is in the first quarter of Super Bowls.

When the first quarter of Super Bowl LI ended in a 0-0 tie, no one should have been surprised. It was the seventh time the New England Patriots had failed to score in the opening quarter of a Super Bowl with Brady under center. That’s ridiculous.

For some reason, I couldn’t believe that stat, so I looked up the numbers.

-In Super Bowl XXXVI, the Patriots trailed the St.  Louis Rams 3-0 at the end of the first.

-At Super Bowl XXXVIII, the Pats and Carolina Panthers were tied at 0 after one.

-In Super Bowl XXXIX, the Patriots and Eagles both failed to score in the first quarter.

-At Super Bowl XLII the Patriots trailed the Giants 3-0 after one.

-The Giants led the Patriots 9-0 after the first quarter of Super Bowl XLVI.

-The Seahawks and Patriots were tied at 0 after the first quarter of XLIX.

There you have it, Tom Brady and the Patriots have never scored a point in the first quarter of their seven Super Bowls together.

, , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home