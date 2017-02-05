VIDEO: C.J. McCollum Ruined Victor Oladipo

The bad news for Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo? Portland’s C.J. McCollum did this to him. The good news? Everyone will probably forget about it once the Super Bowl starts. Every dark cloud has a silver lining.
