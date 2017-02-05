VIDEO: Draymond Green and Kevin Durant Yelling at Each Other Again

During last night's game vs. the Kings, Kevin Durant & Draymond Green got into a heated exchange pic.twitter.com/jD7VN0TbkT — Lee Harvey Oswald (@MusikFan4Life) February 5, 2017

The scene above with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green having an animated discussion happened during last night’s Warriors overtime loss to the Kings. While it is not immediately clear what juncture from the game this occurred in, it’s presumable it was either towards the end of the third quarter or later because Steve Kerr — who was ejected in the third quarter — was nowhere to be seen in the shot.

Late in the third quarter, Draymond and Durant exchanged some words after this Draymond miss:

After the game, Draymond was asked about Durant’s lack of aggression. He said he wasn’t worried, but that Durant needs to shoot more than 10 times per game, which is the amount he attempted last night (and he had zero shots in the final five minutes of regulation, or all of overtime):

Draymond Green said they need Durant to take more than 10 shots, but "tonight our offense wasn't our offense. I'm not worried." pic.twitter.com/rYBS2FdZnn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2017

Last month, Draymond Green was visibly agitated with Kevin Durant for shooting outside the confines of the offense in a late-game opportunity.

Even though the Warriors have these hiccups, they remain far and away the favorites to win the NBA championship. The concern for Golden State fans would be if LeBron can incite them in a manner similar to him provoking Draymond Green to get suspended during the Finals last year.

Nevertheless, this NBA season is in dire need of some drama — so let’s hope from a content perspective that Draymond and Durant continue to have some public disagreements!