VIDEO: Julio Jones Made an Incredible Leaping Catch Along the Sideline

Julio Jones hauled in a 27-yard reception while tiptoeing the sidelines during a late fourth-quarter Falcons drive. The acrobatic grab set Atlanta up in field goal range. A sack and holding penalty, however, pushed them out of it, allowing the Patriots a shot to tie.
WATCH: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI On James White Touchdown In Overtime
James White finished off an unbelievable comeback.
Malcolm Butler Got Destroyed by Taylor Gabriel
The Falcons are stitching a clown suit on the Patriots in a most impressive fashion: Complete dominance. Here’s Taylor Gabriel (…)
WATCH: Robert Alford Picks Off Tom Brady, Returns It For 82-Yard Touchdown
Huge play by Robert Alford.
