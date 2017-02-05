NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Julio Jones Made an Incredible Leaping Catch Along the Sideline

Julio Jones

VIDEO: Julio Jones Made an Incredible Leaping Catch Along the Sideline

NFL

VIDEO: Julio Jones Made an Incredible Leaping Catch Along the Sideline

Julio Jones hauled in a 27-yard reception while tiptoeing the sidelines during a late fourth-quarter Falcons drive. The acrobatic grab set Atlanta up in field goal range. A sack and holding penalty, however, pushed them out of it, allowing the Patriots a shot to tie.

, , , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home