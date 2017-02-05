VIDEO: St. Bonaventure Lost Because Fans Stormed the Court Too Early

WOW! @BonniesMBB drills a three with .4 left. The fans storm the court, a technical foul is called. Now we're in OT. https://t.co/rQy1tTc835 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 4, 2017

St. Bonaventure appeared to have a dramatic win over VCU after Matt Mobley’s dramatic three-pointer with .4 seconds remaining. But appearances can be deceiving, and such deception can lead large groups of people to engage in self-destruction. Bonnies players and fans found that out the hard way thanks to a premature court-storming by the student body which resulted in a one-shot technical foul.

Rams’ JeQuan Lewis sank it, and VCU prevailed in overtime, 83-77.

That is a very, very bad beat.

St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt didn’t blame the students, he blamed the protocol.

“I don’t blame the students,” Schmidt said. “I blame whatever protocol, whatever it is, we didn’t have. To have our guys lose that way is a travesty. For them, that’s a game they can remember the rest of their life. Matt’s shot, the way he played (34 points), it shouldn’t come down to that. But it did, and we’ve got to rebound.” “You can tell the students if you storm it, then we may get a technical foul,” he said. “Then those kids care, and they’re not going to storm the court. “They don’t know. This is a great place. We wouldn’t have won without the students. With what they brought and the excitement they gave our guys, the energy they gave our guys, it’s irreplaceable. They don’t know better. Our job is to educate, and they weren’t educated. That’s a shame, because we shouldn’t have lost this game.”