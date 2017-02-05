WATCH: Robert Alford Picks Off Tom Brady, Returns It For 82-Yard Touchdown

Robert Alford just turned Super Bowl LI on its head. The Atlanta Falcons cornerback shut down a New England Patriots drive by intercepting a Tom Brady pass and returning it 82 yards for a touchdown.

The first ever pick-six against Tom Brady in a Super Bowl took the air right out of the Patriots’ balloon. Brady and company were trying desperately to create some positive momentum before halftime. Now the Patriots trail 21-0 with 2:21 remaining in the first half and the Falcons will get the ball after halftime.

The Patriots are facing a serious uphill climb if they want to come back and get Brady his fifth Super Bowl ring.