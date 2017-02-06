This is the Saddest Thing a Falcons Fan Could Watch Right Now

When I thought the #Falcons loss couldn't get any more depressing, I ran across this video from ATL. They already had the merchandise out! pic.twitter.com/T9Wxd5XHDx — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 6, 2017

Yes, the Atlanta Falcons blew it. They blew a 25-point lead in the game’s final 23 minutes. Befuddling playcalling and poor execution allowed New England to come in and rip a Super Bowl crown away.

This loss will sting for a long time — possibly forever. It’s not as if the Falcons have a long history of championships to fall back on. I am deeply sad for the people of Atlanta on a human level.

And that’s why I’d advise them not to read this blog post. Watching store clerks put away Super Bowl title gear overnight may just break their hearts. Watching a mannequin being stripped of all dignity and victor may be too much for their weary souls.

Depressing. Very depressing.

[Cody Chaffins]