Baylor Strength Coach Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Prostitute

Baylor strength coach Brandon Washington was arrested over the weekend and charged with soliciting a prostitute, according to a report from the Waco Tribune. Washington, who has been dismissed from his position, joined the Baylor athletic department from Temple, joining new football coach Matt Rhule. You can probably guess how the statements from Rhule and the athletic department went.

While it’s worth questioning whether McLennan County law enforcement has more pressing matters to attend to than prostitution stings, it goes without saying that this is the latest in a string of bad news emanating from the Baylor athletic department.