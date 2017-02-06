Cavs Hold Off Wizards in What Every Casual Observer Prays Will Be ECF Matchup

The Cavaliers withstood LeBron James fouling out at the start of overtime to defeat the Wizards 140-135. This was as hotly contested a regular season matchup as you’ll see in the NBA, and it would be swell if these teams a) stay healthy and b) meet in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kevin Love had 39 points and 12 rebounds; LeBron James had 32 points and a career-high 17 assists; Kyrie Irving shot just 8-24 on the evening, but his buckets were the decisive ones in overtime.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal had 41 points and 8 assists while John Wall had 22 points and 12 assists.

It bears repeating: If you’re not a fan of, like, the Celtics, how could you not want to see these two teams duel it out in the Eastern Conference Finals?