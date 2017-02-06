Did This Pats Bro Steal Tom Brady's Jersey or Was He Joking?
Did This Pats Bro Steal Tom Brady's Jersey or Was He Joking?
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 1 hour ago
Tom Brady had his jersey stolen in the aftermath of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory over the Falcons. Has the perpetrator been identified?
After his Instagram post started to make the rounds, he changed his caption to “RELAX!!! ITS A JOKE”
Interesting times we live in.
