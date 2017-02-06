Genie Bouchard Agreed to Go on Date With Guy on Twitter if Patriots Somehow Came Back and Won

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard was among those taking in the Super Bowl. As the game approached halftime with the Falcons having a large lead, she tweeted “I knew Atlanta would win btw.” That got this request for a date if the Patriots won, to which she replied:

A couple of hours later, with the lead down to 8, things were getting real.

When the game ended, Bouchard then asked the guy where he lived, and added this.

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

This whole thing is complicated by the fact that Bouchard appears to have a boyfriend, and according to women’s tennis blog just last week, it is former Boston Bruins player Jordan Caron, currently with the Blues organization.

Caron was identified by internet sleuths based on tattoos, from Bouchard sending out pictures while on a beach vacation on her Instagram account, after the Australian Open.