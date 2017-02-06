Kansas Is Getting Commits From Four-Star Louisiana Recruits, In Football

LSU fans have been a bit concerned about in-state football recruiting. Seven of the Top 10 Louisiana recruits from 2017 went out of state. Three of the top five defected for Alabama. For 2018, it appears there is a new factor Louisiana has to worry about: Kansas?!

The Jayhawks received verbal commitments from six Louisiana recruits over the weekend. Three are four-star players. Kansas has four of the Top 14 players in Louisiana committed and five of the Top 25. That’s surprising.

Kansas hasn’t had a four-star commitment since DT Marquel Combs in 2013. Three four-star commitments would be more than the two Kansas has signed since 2006. It’s hard to see why recruits would be so high on the Jayhawks. Kansas’ last regulation win over an FBS team came against Iowa State in November…2014.

It’s not clear whether these commitments will hold. It’s February. They have to watch Kansas play football for another season. The Top 150 kids will likely have every SEC school whispering in their ears. But, it’s safe to say this will have people “talking about Kansas football.”