LeBron James Is Reportedly Pushing Cavs To Trade For Carmelo Anthony

LeBron James reportedly wants the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade for his good friend Carmelo Anthony, even if the eventual deal would include Kevin Love.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News had that report on Monday, but I’m still skeptical the Cavs would truly engage the New York Knicks on such a deal. Even if LeBron is pushing for it, it makes zero basketball sense in the short or long term. Anthony has a huge contract and is clearly a declining player, while Love has seemed to finally have found a comfort zone in Cleveland, is younger and is on a better deal.

Anthony is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, but his PER has dropped to 18.99, which would be his lowest mark since 2005. He’s also shooting just 43.3 percent from the field which is, again, his lowest mark since 2005. Melo is 32 years old, in his 14th season and is owed roughly $54 million over the next two season.

Meanwhile, Love is averaging 19.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and his PER has risen to 21.77, higher than each of his first two seasons with the Cavs. He’s also just 28 years old, in his ninth season and has a much more manageable contract. Love is due $46 million over the next two years and holds a player option of $25.5 million for the 2019-20 season.

Swapping Love for Anthony would make less than zero sense for the Cavs. If LeBron doesn’t know that he’s kind of an idiot. Love brings way more to the table than Carmelo does on the floor, and if James puts his friendship over the health of his franchise, it would be the height of stupidity.