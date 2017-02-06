Martellus Bennett Says He Won't Go To White House With Patriots

Martellus Bennett was fresh off winning his first Super Bowl Sunday night when he announced he would not be in attendance when the White House honors the New England Patriots for their victory.

Patriots TE Martellus Bennett said he will not go to the White House to honor Super Bowl win. Not worried about what his owner thinks. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Bennett on political views differing: "You just don't bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Is Bennett worried about upsetting Kraft by not going to White House?: "I'm not really worried about that. I'm not worried about it at all. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Bennett has made his feelings for President Donald Trump and his policies known. He has refused to “stick to sports” like many of his Patriots teammates. Over the past week he’s even weighed in on Twitter:

Be the change you wish to see in the world. If you want a world full of hate be hateful. If you want a world full of love be loving. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 30, 2017

America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 30, 2017

Whatever you think of Bennett’s political stances, he’s sticking to his guns. Before the Super Bowl he said he most likely wouldn’t attend a White House celebration if the Patriots won. He’s still saying the same thing.

In our current political climate there was no way Super Bowl LI wouldn’t have some kind of political-related controversy.