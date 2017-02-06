NFL USA Today Sports

Martellus Bennett Says He Won't Go To White House With Patriots

Martellus Bennett was fresh off winning his first Super Bowl Sunday night when he announced he would not be in attendance when the White House honors the New England Patriots for their victory.

Bennett has made his feelings for President Donald Trump and his policies known. He has refused to “stick to sports” like many of his Patriots teammates. Over the past week he’s even weighed in on Twitter:

Whatever you think of Bennett’s political stances, he’s sticking to his guns. Before the Super Bowl he said he most likely wouldn’t attend a White House celebration if the Patriots won. He’s still saying the same thing.

In our current political climate there was no way Super Bowl LI wouldn’t have some kind of political-related controversy.

