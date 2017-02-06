Roundup: Patriots Victory is the Greatest Win in Boston Sports History & Zach LaVine is Out for the Season

Vita Sidorkina, who is now a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model … a lot of New England Patriots are dating models … “The NFL May Have a Full-Blown Crisis on its Hands” … $200k worth of cocaine was found in an American Airlines plane … if you’re wondering where Houston’s homeless population went Super Bowl week … “Six cosmic catastrophes that could wipe out life on Earth” … a dead whale was pulled from the Chesapeake Bay … 8-year old boy accidentally shoots and kills his 5-year old sister … former radio host in Cleveland scammed woman out of GoFundMe money, is going to prison … scant evidence, scary conclusion: Sushi won’t be nearly the same in 2050 … Atlanta choked away a 4th quarter lead in a Super Bowl that had an awesome ending … I’m extremely happy at the Patriots comeback, because we all need a break of political talk …

Good read on making it as a woman in the male-dominated NBA. [CSN Philly]

Why the Super Bowl meant much more for Tom Brady than Matt Ryan, and a whole lot of Super Bowl week behind-the-scenes shenanigans, including the ESPN-FS1 basketball game. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Seems obvious: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 is the greatest win in Boston sports history. [Globe]

It’s time to focus on March Madness. Louisville a #1 seed? [WDRB]

The NCAA Tournament and CBS would love for Kentucky to make a big run in March. If they get a favorable draw … let the conspiracy theories fly! [Sports Media Watch]

Another year at the NBA trade deadline, another discussion about DeMarcus Cousins. [Sac Bee]

While NBA ratings are slightly down, and the complaints about a two-team league continue, we’re seeing some incredible individual performances. [Ringer]

The Pontiac Silverdome, once home to the Detroit Lions, is now a parking lot. [M Live]

Excellent piece from Bill Plaschke about the best player Atlanta’s Alex Mack ever went up against. [LA Times]

Damn, Zach LaVine tore his ACL and is out for the year. That stinks. LaVine, 21, was averaging 18.9 ppg and having the best season of his young career. [Star Tribune]

Cheers fans: The lost scene, from 1983.

Charlotte McKinney did a shoot for Ocean Drive.

This is what Russell Westbrook does. The Thunder are 7th in the West.