Tennessee Is Hiring Brady Hoke, Did Butch Jones Finally Find The Right Former Michigan Assistant?

Butch Jones is coaching for his job next season at Tennessee. He’s turning to an assistant with experience in that area. Fox Sports is reporting that former Michigan head coach and Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke will be the Vols’ defensive line coach according to Fox Sports.

This does not feel like the dynamic addition a vibrant, up and coming program would make. It fits a mold of Jones hiring sad former Lloyd Carr assistants. Hoke would replace Steve Stripling, another former Michigan defensive line coach. But, this hire may work out.

Hoke was not a Michigan level head coach. Oregon hiring him for his first defensive coordinator stint seemed like a shaky bet. But, throughout his trials, Hoke has always been an excellent defensive line coach.

Perhaps the one thing Hoke did well at Michigan was finding and developing defensive linemen. That was one place where he left a strong foundation for Jim Harbaugh to build on. The Wolverines’ deep defensive line was the core of the 2016 team.

Hoke recruits Taco Charlton and Chris Wormley will be early round picks. Ryan Glasgow should be picked as well. Willie Henry was drafted in the 4th round by the Ravens last year. Frank Clark was a second round pick, despite domestic violence stigma. Maurice Hurst should be drafted in 2018.

Improving a defensive line that was 79th best in the nation per Football Outsiders and had some spectacular breakdowns against the run seems like something Brady Hoke could do.