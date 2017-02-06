Tom Brady Had the Chutzpah to Film Fifth Ring Commercial in October?

The above local commercial featuring Tom Brady with a fifth ring was released moments after the Patriots vanquished the Falcons. Clearly, he had the chutzpah to film the spot before the fifth ring was a reality. The original version of this commercial — which is the same spot for all except the end — was released in October (below), which means that in all likelihood Brady filmed the fifth ring alternate ending at the same time. #RogerThat.

(Actually, he probably filmed this even before October, because the first ad was released October 5th. But at this point we’re splitting hairs. To the victor go the spoils.)