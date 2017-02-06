VIDEO: Jason Day Goes Deep as a Lefty

Jason Day is the number one ranked player. It is an understatement to say that he is pretty good at hitting a golf ball right-handed, but how about as a lefty?

Former PGA Tour pro David Lutterus shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “JD 285 lefty ☄💯 #wow @jasondayofficial”

Wow is correct!

Since withdrawing from the BMW Championship in September of 2016, Day has only entered in three other tournaments. He withdrew from the Tour Championship last season, and then finished his first event of this season, the Tournament of Champions, in a tie for 12th. Day’s last outing was a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open when he played alongside Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods who also both missed the cut.

Hopefully Day and Dustin Johnson, who are both in the field this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, get things going.