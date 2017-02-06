VIDEO: LeBron James Banks in a Fadeaway 3 to Force OT Versus Wizards

NBA USA Today Sports

LeBron James, who had missed an open layup in the Cavs’ previous possession, made this three-pointer, fading away and off the glass, to force overtime in Washington. This evening, LeBron has already set a career high with 17 assists. Kevin Love, meanwhile, who was the subject of trade rumors earlier tonight, has scored 35 points, and also threw a beautiful pass to set LeBron up with the shot.

