Video of Tom Brady Concerned About His Jersey [UPDATE]

Last night, Tom Brady was concerned that the jersey he wore in the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all-time had been pilfered. The videos below show his state of mind at that time. Robert Kraft joked that he had better look online.

According to a NESN pickup of a Fox 25 television report, the jersey has been located; it was apparently moved by a Pats equipment manager for safe keeping.

And thus concludes our short, international nightmare.

UPDATE: Brady just said on his WEEI interview that the jersey was stolen, and that this also happened two years ago.