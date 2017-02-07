USA Today Sports

Adam Vinatieri Bets HOF Status He can Teach The Schmo How to Kick

Miscellany

The Schmo met with Adam Vinatieri moments before he set the Guinness World Record for most 20 yard field goals made in under a minute (28). After complimenting The Schmo’s physique and shoes, The Schmo politely declined to take credit for Vinatieri’s record breaking performance.

