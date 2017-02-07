Awesome Video of the Moment Terrell Davis Learned He Made the Hall of Fame

A lot of ink has been spilled lamenting that Terrell Owens did not get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. In a way, the snub overshadowed some of the players who did make it, like Terrell Davis, who had a killer apex but not the greatest body of work and had to wait a bit for the honor. This video captured the reaction of the former Broncos running back and his family when he got that coveted knock on the door:
