Awesome Video of the Moment Terrell Davis Learned He Made the Hall of Fame

A lot of ink has been spilled lamenting that Terrell Owens did not get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. In a way, the snub overshadowed some of the players who did make it, like Terrell Davis, who had a killer apex but not the greatest body of work and had to wait a bit for the honor. This video captured the reaction of the former Broncos running back and his family when he got that coveted knock on the door:

The moment you realize you're a Hall of Famer … A video posted by Denver Broncos (@broncos) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:18pm PST