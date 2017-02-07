NFL USA Today Sports

Awesome Video of the Moment Terrell Davis Learned He Made the Hall of Fame

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Running back Terrell Davis introduced as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 during the NFL Honors at the Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Awesome Video of the Moment Terrell Davis Learned He Made the Hall of Fame

NFL

Awesome Video of the Moment Terrell Davis Learned He Made the Hall of Fame

A lot of ink has been spilled lamenting that Terrell Owens did not get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. In a way, the snub overshadowed some of the players who did make it, like Terrell Davis, who had a killer apex but not the greatest body of work and had to wait a bit for the honor. This video captured the reaction of the former Broncos running back and his family when he got that coveted knock on the door:

The moment you realize you're a Hall of Famer …

A video posted by Denver Broncos (@broncos) on

, , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home