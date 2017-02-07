Who Cares How Talented DeMarcus Cousins is, He's Still Unhinged and Crazy

DeMarcus Cousins was at it again last night, acting like the crazy person that he frequently is. This incident happened at the end of the 3rd quarter against Chicago.

The Kings stayed competitive with the Bulls until the very end, but Cousins didn’t have a great game (18 points on 16 shots, along with 14 rebounds and five assists). So after Matt Barnes threw away the game in the final seconds, and then Cousins didn’t get a call, he went ballistic and got tossed:

I’m so sick of hearing about how talented Cousins is. The 27.9 ppg and 10.7 rpg are cancelled out because he acts like a deranged lunatic on the floor. He leads the NBA in technical fouls with 18. Here’s how he ranked the last five years in that department:

2016-2017: 18 (1st)

2015-2016: 17 (tied 2nd)

2014-2015: 15 (tied 2nd)

2013-2014: 16 (4th)

2012-2013: 17 (tied 1st)

With 30 games left and the terrible Kings hurtling toward the lottery once again, it’s not crazy to think Cousins could challenge the NBA record for technical fouls in a season. Rasheed Wallace owns the top three spots with 41 (when he was in Portland in 2000-2001), 38 (Portland, 1999-2000) and 27 (twice).