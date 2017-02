Hakeem Olajuwon is a Muslim who was born in Nigeria, so naturally he has some thoughts about president Donald Trump’s much-debated executive order regarding immigration from certain countries in the Islamic world.

He considers the whole thing a first-quarter mistake the president will need to correct in the second quarter, lest he get blown out (or whatever).

Hakeem Olajuwon addresses the travel ban EO. pic.twitter.com/aZcZREGPww — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 8, 2017

This makes Olajuwon America’s most level-headed commentator on this particular topic.