Here's a List of Celebrities Playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bryson Dechambeau and Mark Wahlberg

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM begins on Thursday and the list of celebrities participating this year is good, as it normally is. While the coverage of the amateur portion of the tournament on Saturday will be frustrating for golf fans who want to watch guys like Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson actually compete for something that matters, the celebrity portion of the event may draw in a few extra eyes who want to see how guys like Aaron Rodgers play.

Excited to tee it up with my friend @markwahlberg this week at the @attproam!

A photo posted by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) on

Here’s a list of celebrities in this year’s tournament.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrity List
Bill Belichick New England Patriots HC
Bret Baier News anchor
Chris Berman ESPN
Matt Cain San Francisco Giants pitcher
Carson Daly TV Show Host
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays third baseman
Tom Dreesen Actor/Comedian
Josh Duhamel Actor
Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR
Colt Ford Musician
Kenny G Musician
Andy Garcia Actor
Wayne Gretzky The Great One
Toby Kieth Musician
Thomas Keller Chef
Charles Kelley Musician
Joe Kernen News anchor
Huey Lewis Musician
Peyton Manning Nationwide Commercial Star
Gary Mule Deer Comedian/Musician
Bill Murray Caddyshack
Kunal Nayyar Actor
Chris O’Donnell Actor
Jake Owen Musician
Alfonso Ribeiro Carlton
Andy Roddick Former Tennis Player
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB
Kelly Rohrbach Actress/Model
Ray Romano Actor
Joe Don Rooney Musician
Kelly Slater Pro Surfer
Alex Smith Kansas City Chiefs QB
Larry the Cable Guy Comedian
Justin Timberlake Musician/Actor
Mark Wahlberg Actor
Clay Walker Musician
Steve Young Former NFL QB

 

