Here's a List of Celebrities Playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM begins on Thursday and the list of celebrities participating this year is good, as it normally is. While the coverage of the amateur portion of the tournament on Saturday will be frustrating for golf fans who want to watch guys like Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson actually compete for something that matters, the celebrity portion of the event may draw in a few extra eyes who want to see how guys like Aaron Rodgers play.

Excited to tee it up with my friend @markwahlberg this week at the @attproam! A photo posted by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

Here’s a list of celebrities in this year’s tournament.