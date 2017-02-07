Here's a List of Celebrities Playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM begins on Thursday and the list of celebrities participating this year is good, as it normally is. While the coverage of the amateur portion of the tournament on Saturday will be frustrating for golf fans who want to watch guys like Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson actually compete for something that matters, the celebrity portion of the event may draw in a few extra eyes who want to see how guys like Aaron Rodgers play.
Here’s a list of celebrities in this year’s tournament.
|
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrity List
|Bill Belichick
|New England Patriots HC
|Bret Baier
|News anchor
|Chris Berman
|ESPN
|Matt Cain
|San Francisco Giants pitcher
|Carson Daly
|TV Show Host
|Josh Donaldson
|Toronto Blue Jays third baseman
|Tom Dreesen
|Actor/Comedian
|Josh Duhamel
|Actor
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Arizona Cardinals WR
|Colt Ford
|Musician
|Kenny G
|Musician
|Andy Garcia
|Actor
|Wayne Gretzky
|The Great One
|Toby Kieth
|Musician
|Thomas Keller
|Chef
|Charles Kelley
|Musician
|Joe Kernen
|News anchor
|Huey Lewis
|Musician
|Peyton Manning
|Nationwide Commercial Star
|Gary Mule Deer
|Comedian/Musician
|Bill Murray
|Caddyshack
|Kunal Nayyar
|Actor
|Chris O’Donnell
|Actor
|Jake Owen
|Musician
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|Carlton
|Andy Roddick
|Former Tennis Player
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers QB
|Kelly Rohrbach
|Actress/Model
|Ray Romano
|Actor
|Joe Don Rooney
|Musician
|Kelly Slater
|Pro Surfer
|Alex Smith
|Kansas City Chiefs QB
|Larry the Cable Guy
|Comedian
|Justin Timberlake
|Musician/Actor
|Mark Wahlberg
|Actor
|Clay Walker
|Musician
|Steve Young
|Former NFL QB
