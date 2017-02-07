Kate Upton Reportedly Threw a "Diva Fit" About Getting the SI Swimsuit Cover

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released next Monday, and we are still awaiting the cover model(s) reveal.

According to Page Six, Kate Upton had a demand that she be one of those cover models before shooting.

“There was drama,” says the source. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.” The source continued of this time around, “She was being a big f - - king diva. She’s thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.”

There was no indication of how this supposed diva fit compared to her reaction of Justin Verlander not winning the Cy Young Award. According to Page Six, SI will likely having three different covers, featuring Serena Williams, Christie Brinkley, and Kate Upton.

Some highlights of the 63-year-old Brinkley’s return to SI were released last night, where she will be posing with her two daughters.