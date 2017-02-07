LeBron James on Report and Reporter that Said He Was Pushing for Melo Trade: "Trash"

LeBron responds to the recent K Love/Melo trade rumors… pic.twitter.com/zmLTovOpxN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2017

On Monday, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported that LeBron was pushing for the Cavs to trade for Carmelo Anthony — even if that meant getting rid of Kevin Love. Love responded by having one of the best games of his career against the Wizards; LeBron was asked about the report in the postgame and he did not mince words.

There needs to be some kind of duel Isola and LeBron could engage in on a level playing field to settle this beef once and for all. Maybe ping-pong? Trivial Pursuit? LeBron could guest on Around the Horn and try to get more points from Reali for his takes? We are entering the football-free world of content and need this fire to keep rekindling.