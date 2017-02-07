Michael Jordan Went Full MJ, Told the Warriors Co-Owner His 73-9 Season "Don't Mean (Anything)"

Tuesday, Joe Lacob, co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, was on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, and he told about the time he and Michael Jordan were out drinking and Jordan just straight up told Lacob that 73-9 season the Warriors had? The one that broke the record of Jordan’s 1995-96 Chicago Bulls?

“There was a moment where he said, ‘You know, ’73 don’t mean [blank].’ He did it. Michael Jordan did that. And I looked at him and I just decided not to make a big deal of it. I said, you know, you’re right, we didn’t win it, we had to get better.”

Yes, indeed, you’ll recall that the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

This is extraordinary Michael Jordaning. It’s exactly what you’d expect Michael Jordan to do if he was out drinking with the owner of the Golden State Warriors and, like the champion he is, Jordan came through again.

