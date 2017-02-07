New Orleans Area High School Coaches Planning Boycott Of LSU

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron is likely facing the first real crisis of his tenure. A group of New Orleans Metro area high school coaches will meet on Thursday evening and discuss boycotting LSU’s football program. Several of the area’s black head football coaches are upset of Orgeron’s handling of assistant coach Jabbar Juluke after National Signing Day.

Juluke helped the Tigers land four-star quarterback Lowell Narcisse, three-star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, three-star athlete Jontre Kirklin and three-star receiver Racey McMath. The day after signing day he was “reassigned” within the football program. Juluke was responsible for recruiting the New Orleans area and is the former head coach of Edna Karr High School in Louisiana.

Area football coaches are upset Orgeron seemingly used Juluke to get through signing day, signing players under the pretense of keeping him around, then dismissing him from his position.

Orgeron has reportedly been in contact with several of the coaches who will attend the meeting in an attempt to repair the broken relationships. He has also tried to stop the meeting, though it appears it will go through as planned.

Orgeron is in the process of hiring a new New Orleans area recruiter. Memphis wide receivers coach David Johnson reportedly turned the job down because of the growing rift between the school and area head coaches. Johnson is an alum of St. Augustine high school in New Orleans.