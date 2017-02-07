Nike's New Air Jordan I Golf Shoes Look Decent

Nike has remade their Air Jordan I’s into a golf shoe and if you’re a golfer and a fan of Jordan’s, these things aren’t terrible. The first Air Jordan’s were released more than 30 years ago and have undergone some upgrades for the golf world. According to Golfweek, this edition features extra padding around the ankle, the Jumpman logo on the tongue, and a Nike Free-inspired outsole with soft spikes.

Michael Jordan had the following to say about the shoes:

“The Air Jordan I was the first sneaker that really pushed the limits on what was acceptable. “It’s like being a young kid, when his parents say he can’t do something but he wants to do it. I felt like I wanted to be different.”

The shoes also feature a waterproof upper portion that will keep your feet dry and come in two colors: all white and black and red.

“MJ introduced his provocative style of play to professional basketball in 1984, and the Air Jordan I shocked the world at the same time,” said Gentry Humphrey, VP Nike Golf footwear. “Interestingly, Michael started to take up the game of golf in 1984, the exact same year Nike started to develop the Air Jordan I.”

The shoes will retail for around $200 and will be available on February 10th on Nike.com.