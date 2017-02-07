Rob Gronkowski Is Partying Shirtless For You, The People

The New England Patriots are holding their Super Bowl parade. The temperature is in the 30s in Boston. Rob Gronkowski, by popular demand, is shirtless. He has also been spotted chugging beers and spiking them.
We suspect Boston police will give him a pass on the flagrant open container and littering violations.
Just gronk catching, chugging and spiking a beer! #patriotsparade #DoYourJob #Patriots #parade @RobGronkowski @Patriots pic.twitter.com/W91ucDjknV
— David Seigne (@DavidSeigne) February 7, 2017
Comments