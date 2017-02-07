NFL USA Today Sports

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski Is Partying Shirtless For You, The People

The New England Patriots are holding their Super Bowl parade. The temperature is in the 30s in Boston. Rob Gronkowski, by popular demand, is shirtless. He has also been spotted chugging beers and spiking them.

We suspect Boston police will give him a pass on the flagrant open container and littering violations.

