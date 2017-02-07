Rob Gronkowski Is Partying Shirtless For You, The People

The fans called for it at the parade to rage! So guess what I had to do! Give the best fans ever what they wanted!! @ggronko @GordieGronk pic.twitter.com/y1YiqdiX8D — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 7, 2017

The New England Patriots are holding their Super Bowl parade. The temperature is in the 30s in Boston. Rob Gronkowski, by popular demand, is shirtless. He has also been spotted chugging beers and spiking them.

We suspect Boston police will give him a pass on the flagrant open container and littering violations.